Man Wanted in Connection With Murder of Jacqueline Hughes

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who lives at the home where Jacqueline Hughes's body was found. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

The Dallas County Medical Examiner says a 34-year-old woman whose body was found after she went missing during the holidays was shot to death.

Police believe 31-year-old Brandon Sampson killed Jacqueline Hughes.

Sampson remains on the run, and as detectives try to track him down, friends and family of the woman who died said at a vigil Thursday they are hopeful he killer is caught soon.

"A totally sick person, just twisted and sick, just mind's not right," said Hughes's wife, Kionna Dennis.

Drone Saves Two Swimmers Caught in Rip Current

In what local authorities are calling a "world first," a drone helped save two swimmers struggling to reach shore in Lennox Head, Australia on Jan. 18, 2018. Two teenagers were spotted struggling against rough waves when a drone was deployed to drop off a life raft. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

Dennis was among dozens of people who gathered at Danieldale Park in south Oak Cliff Thursday night.

Hughes was a sister, daughter and mother of two children, ages 14 and 9.

Friends and family prayed for peace and justice.

"I feel good. I feel good that she was loved this much," said Hughes's mother, Audrey Hughes.

An arrest affidavit says Sampson's cell phone last pinged in Farmers Branch and near his home on Castle Hills Road where Jacqueline Hughes's body was found.

The affidavit says her body had been concealed in the garage while a search warrant was served on the home.

British Gymnast Has Unusual Way of Getting Dressed

The internet is flipping out over a video of an Olympic gymnast getting dressed. That's British gymnast Nile Wilson, back-flipping into his shorts, and sticking the landing. Not once, not twice, but four times.

It's possible he was just looking for some love for the Summer Olympians, as we focus on next month's winter games. Wilson took home a Bronze Medal at the 2016 Olympics. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

Sampson was nowhere to be found.

He initially told police he dropped Jacqueline Hughes off at the airport so she could fly to Miami for a modeling job.

According to the arrest warrant, in a post on Facebook, Sampson appeared to admit he never took her to the airport and told concerned friends and family members in the post "she gone stop looking and I am too lol."

The information was enough for police to get a search warrant for the home.

Dennis says she last heard from Jacqueline Hughes on Christmas. She says she was at Sampson's home.

While Sampson was still missing, the Hughes family went to Sampson's home to ask where she was.

5 Texas Garden Trends You'll See in 2018

With warmer weather just around the corner, now is the time to lay the groundwork for a stunning spring garden. Here's what will be big in the garden in 2018. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

During one visit, police say Jacqueline Hughes's brother shot a gun into Sampson's home. The brother is now charged with aggravated assault.

Sampson was brought to the Dallas Police Department for questioning as a witness in that case. He was released.

Police say Sampson has not been seen since.

Video DFW Makes Amazon HQ2 Shortlist

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Sampson's arrest and indictment.