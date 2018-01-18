Man Wanted in Connection With Murder of Jacqueline Hughes

The Dallas County Medical Examiner says a 34-year-old woman whose body was found after she went missing during the holidays was shot to death.
Police believe 31-year-old Brandon Sampson killed Jacqueline Hughes.
Sampson remains on the run, and as detectives try to track him down, friends and family of the woman who died said at a vigil Thursday they are hopeful he killer is caught soon.
"A totally sick person, just twisted and sick, just mind's not right," said Hughes's wife, Kionna Dennis.
Dennis was among dozens of people who gathered at Danieldale Park in south Oak Cliff Thursday night.
Hughes was a sister, daughter and mother of two children, ages 14 and 9.
Friends and family prayed for peace and justice.
"I feel good. I feel good that she was loved this much," said Hughes's mother, Audrey Hughes.
An arrest affidavit says Sampson's cell phone last pinged in Farmers Branch and near his home on Castle Hills Road where Jacqueline Hughes's body was found.
The affidavit says her body had been concealed in the garage while a search warrant was served on the home.
Sampson was nowhere to be found.
He initially told police he dropped Jacqueline Hughes off at the airport so she could fly to Miami for a modeling job.
According to the arrest warrant, in a post on Facebook, Sampson appeared to admit he never took her to the airport and told concerned friends and family members in the post "she gone stop looking and I am too lol."
The information was enough for police to get a search warrant for the home.
Dennis says she last heard from Jacqueline Hughes on Christmas. She says she was at Sampson's home.
While Sampson was still missing, the Hughes family went to Sampson's home to ask where she was.
During one visit, police say Jacqueline Hughes's brother shot a gun into Sampson's home. The brother is now charged with aggravated assault.
Sampson was brought to the Dallas Police Department for questioning as a witness in that case. He was released.
Police say Sampson has not been seen since.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Sampson's arrest and indictment.