Fort Worth Prepares to Possibly Shelter Migrant Children

As the nation watches the situation at the United States and Mexico border and the population of migrant children, Fort Worth is preparing for the possibility of taking in migrant children.

With reports of overcrowding concerns, some migrant children may soon make their way to Fort Worth.

The City of Fort Worth issued the following statement:

"The City of Fort Worth, in coordination with Catholic Charities and other community partners, has a contingency plan to support, activate and coordinate temporary shelters for asylum-seekers. The City’s OEM has been in contact with partners in El Paso and throughout our region to check on needs. Currently, we have not yet been asked to serve outside of the daily operations Catholic Charities already has in place."

Fort Worth does not have a timeline for when it could be called on to help with sheltering.

NBC 5’s partners KRLD Radio report that migrants brought to Fort Worth would not be sheltered in the city long-term but only two to three days before moving to another destination.