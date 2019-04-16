Fort Worth Officer Fired for Shooting at Fleeing Felon

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association on Tuesday blasted the termination of an officer for firing her gun at a fleeing felon's car and accused the chief of rushing an investigation so the officer could not appeal.

Officer Lina Mino, a rookie, was fired by Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Friday.

"This termination will serve no other purpose than to send a message throughout our police department that hard work and integrity do not outweigh political expediency," said Detective Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

Mino would have ended her one-year probationary period just seven hours after she was fired and would have had the right to appeal. Since she was still a probationary officer, she does not have the right to appeal, Ramirez said.

While most internal investigations take about 90 days, Mino was fired after just five days, he said.

The officer had pulled over a car in North Fort Worth on April 7 and discovered the driver was wanted on a felony warrant, Ramirez said.

Lino fired her pistol as the driver screeched away. The driver then ran into a nearby house and the family inside ran to safety, he said.

The driver was arrested and a loaded gun was later found in their car, Ramirez said.

"In any other circumstance Officer Mino would have been issued a commendation," Ramirez said.

But Mino violated department policy by accidentally shooting at the fleeing car, he said.

Ramirez declined to say what he thinks an appropriate punishment would be but he criticized the process as being unfair because the officer isn't able to appeal.

Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to Ramirez's comments.