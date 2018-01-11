Former Alfred Angelo Inventory on Steep Discount in Garland

Brides-to-be walked out of the former Alfred Angelo location in Garland all smiles and with good reason. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A former Alfred Angelo store has opened its doors temporarily, giving brides deep discounts on wedding dresses.

The latest designs and dresses that normally cost thousands of dollars are all for sale for $299.

Last year, Elizabeth Andreano paid Alfred Angelo more than $1,400 for her wedding dress. She never got the dress or her money back because Alfred Angelo went out of business.

"I had to post a GoFundMe page to be able to afford another dress," Andreano said.

The people running this sale are not the same ones who originally took Andreano's cash.

"This is not Alfred Angelo. This is Solid Asset Solutions. We just are selling the Alfred Angelo inventory we purchased," said Dan Kenny, partner of Solid Asset Solutions.

When Alfred Angelo closed, all the dresses inside were kept by the landlord who was owed money. Kenny made a deal with the landlord to sell him the dresses so he could turn around and sell them. The landlord then gets an empty store back to lease to someone else.

"We're basically renting month-to-month. We hope to sell out totally to bare walls," Kenny said.

As for Alfred Angelo's bills, that's still being worked out in bankruptcy court.

Brides like Andreano say it's hard to see other brides walking out with their dream dresses, when she couldn't wear hers on her wedding day.

"I haven't gotten any correspondence, any apology or anything," Andreano said.

Solid Asset Solutions, the company running the sale, says it not only bought what was left in the store but also bought dresses Alfred Angelo ordered but hadn't paid for.

NBC 5 Responds called and e-mailed the lawyers listed in the Alfred Angelo bankruptcy court documents but have not heard back.

The store is located at Firewheel Town Center, right off Firewheel Parkway in Garland.