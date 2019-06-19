The scene of a police-involved shooting in Farmers Branch, Texas that killed 35-year-old Juan Moreno Jr. on Tuesday, June 12, 2019.

A Farmers Branch police officer could be charged with murder after the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Juan Moreno Jr. earlier this month, Dallas police say.

The special investigations unit of the Dallas Police Department said it concluded their investigation into the shooting and made the decision to refer the case to a Dallas County Grand Jury for a murder charge.

The shooting happened June 12 in the 11400 block of Emerald Street in Northwest Dallas, Dallas police said.

Police said Farmers Branch officers were monitoring a truck, in which three people were sitting, that was reported stolen and parked at a shopping center.

Facebook Announces New Cryptocurrency 'Libra'

Facebook has announced plans to enter the banking business by launching a new digital currency. The social media giant says it wants to make sending money around the world as easy as sending a photo or message with the new "Libra" cryptocurrency. (Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019)

The driver of the truck, identified as Moreno Jr., which had been backed into the space, started to pull out of the spot when officers walked towards the vehicle, Dallas police said.

One of the officers then shot the driver through the windshield, police said. The driver was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other two people in the truck were uninjured, while one officer sustained a minor injury, police said.

Dallas police led the investigation because the shooting was just inside Dallas city limits.