1 Dead After Shooting Involving Farmers Branch Police

The scene of an officer-involving shooting that left one man dead in Northwest Dallas on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

One man is dead after a shooting involving a Farmers Branch police officer Wednesday night in Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 11400 block of Emerald Street in Dallas, police said.

Police said Farmers Branch officers were monitoring a truck, in which three people were sitting, that was reported stolen and parked at a shopping center.

The driver of the truck, which had been backed into the space, started to pull out of the spot when officers walked towards the vehicle, Dallas police said.

One of the officers then shot the driver through the windshield, police said. The driver was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other two people in the truck were uninjured, while on officer sustained a minor injury, police said.

Dallas police will lead the investigation because the shooting just inside Dallas city limits.