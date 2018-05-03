Volunteers in West Fort Worth are stepping up to make sure children in their community make it to school safely. This comes after a 13-year-old girl was attacked right by her bus stop last week. Police are still searching for her attacker. (Published Monday, April 23, 2018)

New images of a person of interest in the assault of a 13-year-old girl were released Thursday by Fort Worth police.

Police shared the images on Twitter, including two screenshots of a man taken from surveillance footage and a stock photo of the vehicle he is suspected to drive.

As the girl, Dorika Wimana, walked to the bus stop to go to Fort Worth ISD's International Newcomer Academy on April 19, she told her family a strange man first tried to grab her backpack then tried to drag her toward a car.

When she fought back, the family said he started to choke her, until her school bus pulled up and scared him off.

Wimana managed to escape the man at about 7 a.m. and reported the attack to a school bus driver.

Girl Tells Bus Driver She Was Assaulted Walking to School

The bus driver called police and Wimana was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

"We are still scared,” her uncle, Emmanuel Uwiduhaye, said. “Maybe the person will come again and do the same thing, even if not us but other people."

The family urged others not to let their children walk alone. As NBC 5 first reported, a group of volunteers is planning to start patrolling the area in the mornings to watch out for kids as they head to school.

In a letter sent to parents following the incident, International Newcomer Academy recommended students walking to school, or the bus stop, utilze a buddy system and walk with another student, friend or a family member.