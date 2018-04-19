A 13-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being physically assaulted Thursday morning in Fort Worth by a suspect who has not been identified or arrested, police said.

The girl got away from the suspect and told a bus driver at about 7 a.m. near Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive, police said.

The bus driver called police, who are searching for the unknown suspect.

The location was near two schools, but it is unclear whether the girl attended either of the schools.



The girl is hospitalized and her condition is unknown, Fort Worth police said.

Police said they could not confirm this was an abduction attempt.