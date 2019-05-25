The Fort Worth Fire Department announced the passing of Captain Keven Teague.

Captain Teague had served at the department for over 23 years and passed away after battling advanced stages of liver and pancreatic cancer.

According to the Fort Worth Professional Fire Fighters Association, Teague’s cancer was a result of fighting fires and being exposed to heat, smoke, radiation and other suspected carcinogens.

Because of this, his death will be considered an in the line-of-duty death.

He passed away May 24, 2019.

"Today the impact of cancer hit the Fort Worth Fire Department. Captain Keven Teague, a 24 year veteran, with a wife and two children ages 6 and 9 was diagnosed 14 days ago with cancer and this afternoon passed away. The FWFD will honor Keven in the future by becoming a leader in firefighter cancer reduction, research and strategy. Although the FWFD family grieves the loss of such a respected fire officer and friend, our focus will be to move heaven and earth to support his family moving forward. We ask that you keep the Teague family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Jim Davis, Chief of the Fort Worth Fire Department."

Funeral arrangements are being made for Teague and the department is asking the public to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.