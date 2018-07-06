Events Planned to Remember the Police Ambush on July 7, 2016

This Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the Dallas police ambush on July 7 where five officers, four Dallas police officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer, were killed in the line of duty. An armed man ambushed and opened fire on them near the end of a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas against nationwide officer-involved shootings.

It was the deadliest attack on U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001.

Events will be held to honor and remember the lives lost.



Events on Friday July 6:

10:30 a.m.

Jack Evans Police Headquarters main entrance at 1400 Lamar St.

A ceremony will be held to honor the officers who were killed in the line of duty two years ago. The ceremony will include prayer, remarks by Chief Renee Hall, a moment of silence and a balloon release.

Events Saturday July 7:

Run for the Blue Dallas 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk

This free 5K starts at 8 a.m. at Trinity Groves, 3011 Guiden Lane. It will benefit injured police officers and their families. Donations are encouraged to nonprofit Blue Guardian Foundation. Go here for more information.



The Fallen Officers Memorial at Dallas City Hall Plaza

Starts at 9 a.m. Officers and the community will remember, but also celebrate the lives of officers lives lost. The ceremony includes a Color Guard presentation of the U.S. Honor Flag, the national anthem and speakers.

The Officer Down Motorcycle Ride

Following the memorial at Dallas City Hall Plaza, motorcycle riders and the community will unite through The Officer Down Motorcycle Ride to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the 2016 Dallas Police shootings, the resilience of the city and honor those who lost their lives. Registered riders will be issued a commemorative patch at the culmination of the police escorted ride, prior to the movie. The 35-mile motorcycle ride will end at Studio Movie Grill Northwest Highway. Go here to register.



Special Screening of Uncle Drew at Studio Movie Grill

Meet at Studio Movie Grill off Northwest Highway for a special screening of Uncle Drew. Registration includes a meal and, like the ride, directly benefits The Officer Down Foundation.