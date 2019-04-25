Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday

Published 2 hours ago

    This weekend, emergency preparation items can be bought tax free across the state as part of the annual 2019 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

    There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

    This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29.

    These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

    Less than $3,000

    Portable generators

    Less than $300

    Emergency ladders
    Hurricane shutters

    Less than $75

    Axes
    Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
    Can openers - nonelectric
    Carbon monoxide detectors
    Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
    Fire extinguishers
    First aid kits
    Fuel containers
    Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    Hatchets
    Ice products - reusable and artificial
    Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
    Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
    Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
    Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
    Smoke detectors
    Tarps and other plastic sheeting
    These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
    Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
    Camping stoves
    Camping supplies
    Chainsaws
    Plywood
    Extension ladders
    Stepladders
    Tents
    Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
    Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

    Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price

    Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday. For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

    For more information, contact us at Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.

      

