A Carrollton woman has a warning for you about wrapping your car in an advertisement. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

Don't Get Roped Into Scam for Wrapping Your Car

Advertisers pay big bucks to get the word out about their product, and with so many companies headquartered in North Texas there's plenty of promotion to go around.

A Carrollton woman has a warning for you about wrapping your car in an advertisement.

Catherine Jamieson's car is copper red and kind of looks like a can of Dr Pepper.

So she wasn't shocked when she got a text message saying that the company wanted to put a sticker on her car advertising the product and would pay her $500 a week to do it.

Amazing Video of Kilauea Lava Flows

One week after the start of new Kilauea eruptions, scientists say there's no end for volcanic activity. Dozens of homes have been destroyed and thousands of people have evacuated the immediate area around the volcano. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

The text message said it was a new marketing campaign for the Plano-based company.

After she clicked the link, she got a letter in the mail now wanting her to wrap her entire car, not just place a sticker.

The letter had a big red flag for Jamieson, and should be one for you, too.

Responds How Car Washes Could Cause Damage

She was instructed to cash an enclosed $3,500 check and get money orders for a total of $3,000 to pay for the wrapping of the car, and keep $500 for herself.

Jamieson called Dr Pepper first.

The company confirmed to NBC 5 and Jamieson that no such program exists, and they said it's more likely a scam.

Popularity Rising for Pet Hotels

Pet owners are part of a growing customer base for hotels. A recent TripAdvisor survey found more than 50 percent of respondents travel with their pets and will only stay at pet-friendly properties. (Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018)

Jamieson knew if and when the check bounced she would be held liable for the funds.

MORE: The Federal Trade Commission has posted more information on car wrapping ploys.

