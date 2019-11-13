Denton police officer Urbano Rodriguez is in critical, but stable, condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Denton, Texas.

A Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop in October has been moved to a rehabilitation facility where he will continue his recovery.

Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. was transported by a Denton Police Deptartment motorcade to the Denton Enterprise Airport Wednesday on the way to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

The Denton Fire Deptartment crew who transported Rodriguez to Medical City Denton immediately after the shooting returned to transport him to the airport on Wednesday. Rodriguez's shift mates helped load his stretcher onto the plane.

Rodriguez, a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, was shot twice, once in the head and once in the leg, during a traffic stop on West University Drive a few minutes after midnight on Oct. 29.

Key Moments From Impeachment Hearing

Watch key moments from Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, which included testimony from U.S. diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent. (Published 5 hours ago)

Antwon Pinkston, the man accused of shooting Rodriguez, faces both attempted capital murder charges and aggravated assault on a public servant charges.