A Denton police officer is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened near the intersection of University Drive and Georgetown Drive sometime after midnight.

Witnesses posted on social media that the shooting happened in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Officers in Carrollton later spotted was was believed to be the gunman's car and attempted to make a traffic stop along Sandy Lake Road.

Carrollton police said the driver refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase before pulling over near the intersection of Valley View Lane and Luna Road.

A man and woman inside the car were both taken into custody.

Further information about the officer's injury and what led to the shooting are not yet known.

Check back often, as this is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.