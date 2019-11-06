Denton Officer Alert, Showing Signs of Improvement

A Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop in October is now alert and showing signs of improvement.
Urbano Rodriguez Jr., a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, remains in stable condition.
The Denton Police Department said Officer Rodriguez is going to have a long road to recover, but he is improving.
Rodriguez was shot twice, once in the head and once in the leg, during a traffic stop on West University Drive a few minutes after midnight on October 29.
The man accused of shooting Rodriguez is now facing a new charge.
Antwon Pinkston is now facing Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant charges, according to our media partner KRLD News Radio 1080. Pinkston was already facing Attempted Capital Murder Charges.
Investigators said Pinkston shot Rodriguez in the head during a traffic stop.