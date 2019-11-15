A visiting judge will decide if Judge Tammy Kemp can preside over Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s Contempt of Court hearing in relation to the Amber Guyger murder trial.

In October, Creuzot filed a motion requesting that Judge Tammy Kemp be removed from the contempt of court hearing. He and his office claim her "visual reaction" in court after learning of his alleged gag order violation questions her impartiality.

Kemp previously held Creuzot in contempt for allegedly violating a gag order that was set in January for the murder trial of fired police officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty in the murder of her neighbor Botham Jean.

The gag order barred those involved with the case from speaking about it publicly. Creuzot gave an interview to a local television station which aired the evening before the start of the trial. Judge Frustrated Over Gag Order Violation in Guyger Trial

Judge Tammy Kemp grows visibly frustrated after the defense asks for a mistrial due to a possible violation of her gag order by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Kemp ruled against the mistrial. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

During the trial, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus presented to Kemp an online article and local TV interview with Creuzot that aired the day before the trial began, which led to a motion for a mistrial. Later, Kemp asked the jurors if they had seen the interview and none of them had so the motion for a mistrial was dismissed.

Kemp's notice to show cause said the violation disrupted "the ability of the court to conduct its business in an orderly and expeditious manner" and obstructed "the administration of justice."