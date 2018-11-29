Dallas Police Officer Shot At While Investigating Burglary

Dallas police say someone tried to shoot an undercover officer investigating a burglary Thursday morning. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Dallas police say someone tried to shoot an undercover officer investigating a burglary Thursday morning.

It happened early Thursday morning after officers took a report of a car burglary on Walnut Hill Lane near Interstate 35E.

The undercover officer spotted what he thought was the suspect vehicle and began following it.

According to police, when the suspects neared the intersection of I-35E and Walnut Hill Lane, someone inside the car pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at the officer. The officer was not hurt, police said.

The suspects then pulled over on a frontage road, bailed from the car and tried to run away, police said.

Officers caught two of the suspects. They're still looking for a third.

Police closed I-35E temporarily as the chase unfolded.

