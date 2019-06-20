Dallas Police Make Arrest in Transgender Woman's Murder

The body of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old black, transgender woman, was found in White Rock Lake, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Dallas police said her death, the second death of a black, transgender woman in the city this year, is being investigated as a homicide.

Dallas Police say they have arrested a man, accused of murdering a transgender woman.

Detectives say they arrested 22-year-old Ruben Alvarado.

Dallas police say 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey, a black, transgender woman's body was pulled from White Rock Lake on June 1. Officers say she died of obvious homicidal violence.

Dallas police said a passerby called them at about 5:45 p.m. after spotting the woman's body in the lake.

Investigators say Alvarado is refusing engagement with detectives and has been transferred to the Dallas County Jail and is being charged with murder.

Lindsey's counsin, Tamaya Lindsey has a message for Alvarado.

"I just want to know how did you feel about after you realized that you took another human beings life? Or do you just feel bad now because you're caught and you're trying to figure out how to get out of it, which you're not," she said. "And I just want you to know I'll be at every court appearance, even it it's just me."

Earlier this month, police arrested a different man and charged him with the murder of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker. 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney.