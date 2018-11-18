John Legend, Pentatonix, Diana Ross and family and so many more will be headlining the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But they aren’t the only entertainers that will be there.

Carter High School cheerleader Erica Richardson has been chosen to represent Dallas ISD as one of the hundreds of cheerleaders from across the country that will perform in this year’s parade.

“When I first found out I was shocked,” said Erica. “I was shocked that I got it.”

She received the highest honor at the district wide cheer camp and the prize was a spot on the squad in New York City. A free trip to the Big Apple for the performance of a lifetime.

White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

“I’m just so excited! I’ve never been there for a whole weeks and actually visited so I am really excited,” said Erica.

She isn’t the only one who has something to celebrate though. Her cheer coach at Carver High School also got a free trip to New York City to accompany Erica. It was all part of the deal.

“That was very exciting, because what more can you ask for than a free trip to NYC for the Macys Thanksgiving Day parade,” said Lachon Jacobs. “She has definitely worked her way up through the ranks, so yea, she is our captain.”

Erica is an honor roll student at the School for the Talentetd and Gifted at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center cheers for Carter High School because that's her home school. She wants to be a high school biology teacher, so she attends the magnet school in hopes of being prepared for college to make that dream come true.

Erica said cheerleading has become a passion of hers. The coolest part of the entire experience is that she gets to be part of a production she has watched every year since she can remember.

"Yes! I watch it every year! And I’m always excited to see the bands perform... and I’m like oh my gosh,” said Erica.

You can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC5 Thanksgiving Day starting at 9am.