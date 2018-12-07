The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program is set to bring joy to 50,000 children in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties. The gift giving tradition has been a part of North Texas communities since 1984.

After only a month of collecting toys for girls and boys throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, gifts for 39,000 angels have been dropped off. There are still gifts for 11,000 angels that need to be returned. Friday, Dec. 7 is the last day to return gifts for angels at one of the fourteen “Angel Tree” locations.

Angel Tree Drop-Off Locations:

Golden Triangle Mall

2201 S Interstate 35E

Denton, TX 76205

Grapevine Mills Mall



3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy.

Grapevine, TX 76051-2021

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Blvd.

Plano, TX 75093

Collin Creek Mall



811 N. Central Expy.

Plano, TX 75075

Galleria Dallas

13350 Dallas Pkwy.

Dallas, TX 75240

NorthPark Center

8687 North Central Expy.

Dallas, TX 75231

Town East Mall

2063 Town East Mall

Mesquite, TX 75150

North East Mall

1101 Melbourne Rd.

Hurst, TX 76053-6205

The Parks at Arlington

3811 South Cooper St.

Arlington, TX 76015

Ridgmar Mall

1888 Green Oaks Rd.

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Hulen Mall

4800 S Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76132

DFW Ft. Worth Christmas Assistance Center

229 E Felix St.

Ft.Worth, TX 76115

Dallas Salvation Army “Christmas Warehouse”

9216 Harry Hines Blvd

Dallas, TX 75235

If you do not get your gifts in by Friday, the list of fourteen goes down to the two Christmas Warehouse Salvation Army locations in Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

ONLINE: DFW Metroplex Angel Tree