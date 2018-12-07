The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program is set to bring joy to 50,000 children in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties. The gift giving tradition has been a part of North Texas communities since 1984.
After only a month of collecting toys for girls and boys throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, gifts for 39,000 angels have been dropped off. There are still gifts for 11,000 angels that need to be returned. Friday, Dec. 7 is the last day to return gifts for angels at one of the fourteen “Angel Tree” locations.
Angel Tree Drop-Off Locations:
Golden Triangle Mall
2201 S Interstate 35E
Denton, TX 76205
Grapevine Mills Mall
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy.
Grapevine, TX 76051-2021
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd.
Plano, TX 75093
Collin Creek Mall
811 N. Central Expy.
Plano, TX 75075
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy.
Dallas, TX 75240
NorthPark Center
8687 North Central Expy.
Dallas, TX 75231
Town East Mall
2063 Town East Mall
Mesquite, TX 75150
North East Mall
1101 Melbourne Rd.
Hurst, TX 76053-6205
The Parks at Arlington
3811 South Cooper St.
Arlington, TX 76015
Ridgmar Mall
1888 Green Oaks Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Mall
4800 S Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76132
DFW Ft. Worth Christmas Assistance Center
229 E Felix St.
Ft.Worth, TX 76115
Dallas Salvation Army “Christmas Warehouse”
9216 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75235
If you do not get your gifts in by Friday, the list of fourteen goes down to the two Christmas Warehouse Salvation Army locations in Dallas and Tarrant Counties.