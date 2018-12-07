Dallas-Fort Worth Angel Tree Set to Bring Joy to 50K Children This Christmas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Dallas-Fort Worth Angel Tree Set to Bring Joy to 50K Children This Christmas

There are still gifts for 11,000 angels that need to be returned

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Dressed in White
    NBC 5 News
    The Salvation Army Angel Tree tradition has been a part of North Texas communities since 1984. (Published Dec. 7, 2018)

    The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program is set to bring joy to 50,000 children in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties. The gift giving tradition has been a part of North Texas communities since 1984.

    After only a month of collecting toys for girls and boys throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, gifts for 39,000 angels have been dropped off. There are still gifts for 11,000 angels that need to be returned. Friday, Dec. 7 is the last day to return gifts for angels at one of the fourteen “Angel Tree” locations.

    Angel Tree Drop-Off Locations:

    Golden Triangle Mall

    2201 S Interstate 35E
    Denton, TX  76205

    Grapevine Mills Mall

    3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy.
    Grapevine, TX  76051-2021

    The Shops at Willow Bend

    6121 W Park Blvd.
    Plano, TX  75093

    Collin Creek Mall

    811 N. Central Expy.
    Plano, TX  75075

    Galleria Dallas

    13350 Dallas Pkwy.
    Dallas, TX  75240

    NorthPark Center

    8687 North Central Expy.
    Dallas, TX  75231

    Town East Mall

    2063 Town East Mall
    Mesquite, TX  75150

    North East Mall

    1101 Melbourne Rd.
    Hurst, TX  76053-6205

    The Parks at Arlington

    3811 South Cooper St.
    Arlington, TX  76015

    Ridgmar Mall

    1888 Green Oaks Rd.
    Fort Worth, TX 76116

    Hulen Mall

    4800 S Hulen St.
    Fort Worth, TX  76132

    DFW Ft. Worth Christmas Assistance Center

    229 E Felix St.
    Ft.Worth, TX  76115

    Dallas Salvation Army “Christmas Warehouse”

    9216 Harry Hines Blvd
    Dallas, TX 75235

    If you do not get your gifts in by Friday, the list of fourteen goes down to the two Christmas Warehouse Salvation Army locations in Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

    ONLINE: DFW Metroplex Angel Tree

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices