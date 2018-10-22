Trial Begins for Alleged Gunman in Uptown Garage Murder

The capital murder trial begins Monday for the man suspected in the killing of a Dallas pediatric dentist three years ago. (Published 6 minutes ago)

The capital murder trial begins Monday for the man suspected in the killing of a Dallas pediatric dentist three years ago.

Authorities allege that in September 2015, Kristopher Love, 33, was hired as the triggerman in a murder-for-hire plot against Kendra Hatcher. Detectives believe the murder stemmed from a love triangle, with Brenda Delgado becoming obsessed with her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship.

Brenda Delgado

Photo credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Hatcher was found shot in the head in the parking garage of her Uptown apartment.

Love could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. Delgado was captured in Mexico but will not face capital punishment as part of an extradition agreement.

Video Driver Charged After Striking DPD Officer With Car

Dallas County has not sent anyone to death row since 2013.

The trial starts at 9 a.m.