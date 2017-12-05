Wesley and Sini Mathews, both in custody following the death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, attended a child custody hearing for their other daughter Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

Wesley and Sini Mathews will continue a custody hearing Tuesday for their biological 3-year-old daughter who is currently living with family near Houston.



Wesley remains in custody on $1 million bond for injury to a child related to the death of the couple's adopted 3-year-old daughter, Sherin Mathews.

Sini Mathews is also in custody, held on $100,000 bond for child endangerment/abandoning for allegedly leaving Sherin home alone while she, her husband their other daughter went to dinner.

The medical examiner's office has yet to determine a cause of death.



Man Expands Home for a Pinball Machine Paradise

A New York couple has a collection of over 200 pinball machines. They even made two additions to their home to hold all of them. (Published Monday, Dec. 4, 2017)

During the initial custody hearing last week, a physician testified she found several bone fractures on Sherin in March, and she had reported the suspected abuse to Child Protective Services.

The couple invoked their Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions throughout the hearing.

The Richardson Police Department and the FBI are investigating the girl's death.

Check back on this page for updates on Tuesday's hearing, which is scheduled to begin after 9 a.m.

