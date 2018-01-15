Crews Pre-Treating Roads for Snow, Ice in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Crews Pre-Treating Roads for Snow, Ice in North Texas

By Holley Ford

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Parts of North Texas

    Winter weather advisory issued for parts of North Texas. A cold front will sweep in Monday afternoon, followed by a chance of freezing rain. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

    Crews across North Texas are preparing the roads for winter weather Monday.

    A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for parts of North Texas. A cold front swept in Monday afternoon, making way for a chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

    Officials from several cities have posted on social media how they're treating the highways before possible snow and ice fall in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    Dallas says they've already used more than 300,000 gallons of brine to pre-treat roads and they're making more.


    While up in Carrollton, officials have implemented anti-icing operations in anticipation of wintry precipitation.


    And over in Grapevine, crews will soon be applying a sand/salt mixture to bridges and overpasses as precipitation falls.

    Roads will still be icy in spots in/around DFW for the Tuesday morning commute. If you are traveling south or will be trying to drive in areas east and south of DFW on Tuesday, please plan on roads being extremely slippery and dangerous.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

