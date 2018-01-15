Crews Pre-Treating Roads for Snow, Ice in North Texas

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of North Texas. A cold front will sweep in Monday afternoon, followed by a chance of freezing rain. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

Crews across North Texas are preparing the roads for winter weather Monday.

Cold Front Rolls Into North Texas

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for parts of North Texas. A cold front swept in Monday afternoon, making way for a chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Officials from several cities have posted on social media how they're treating the highways before possible snow and ice fall in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas says they've already used more than 300,000 gallons of brine to pre-treat roads and they're making more.





While up in Carrollton, officials have implemented anti-icing operations in anticipation of wintry precipitation.





And over in Grapevine, crews will soon be applying a sand/salt mixture to bridges and overpasses as precipitation falls.

Roads will still be icy in spots in/around DFW for the Tuesday morning commute. If you are traveling south or will be trying to drive in areas east and south of DFW on Tuesday, please plan on roads being extremely slippery and dangerous.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.