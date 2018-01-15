Crews Pre-Treating Roads for Snow, Ice in North Texas

Crews across North Texas are preparing the roads for winter weather Monday.
Officials from several cities have posted on social media how they're treating the highways before possible snow and ice fall in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Dallas says they've already used more than 300,000 gallons of brine to pre-treat roads and they're making more.
While up in Carrollton, officials have implemented anti-icing operations in anticipation of wintry precipitation.
And over in Grapevine, crews will soon be applying a sand/salt mixture to bridges and overpasses as precipitation falls.
Roads will still be icy in spots in/around DFW for the Tuesday morning commute. If you are traveling south or will be trying to drive in areas east and south of DFW on Tuesday, please plan on roads being extremely slippery and dangerous.
