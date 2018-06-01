Friday was the last day of school in the Fort Worth ISD. As kids head home for the summer, two longtime district employees are leaving for a new chapter. The couple is saying goodbye after a combined 72 years serving in Fort Worth schools, Friday, June 1, 2018.

Earnest Colvin has spent the last 17 leading the band at Trimble Tech High School.

"Learn to work together and learn to reciprocate and to share and to listen to someone else speak," said Colvin.

It's been his life's work: sharing music and wisdom with Fort Worth students for 38 years.



"He connects with us emotionally and at school he's almost like our father," said student Juan Tovar.

Scarlett Meza, a graduating senior, added, “I think everyone has been impacted by him in a different way and they’ll always have a piece of him in their hearts.”

No one knows his search for harmony better than the woman watching band practice from the back of the room.

"We've got a way of communicating and coming back to center," said Alfreida Colvin.

Mr. Colvin's first vice principal introduced the pair 34 years ago.

"She goes I got this good church girl,” Mr. Colvin recalls. “I thought that was hilarious, just what a brother needs, a good church girl!"

Turns out, it was exactly what he needed.

"We had that first date and three months later, we were married," Mrs. Colvin said.

Alfreida Colvin has made her own three-decade mark on the Fort Worth ISD, spending the past eight as principal of Harlean Beal Elementary.

"She's so kind, kind-hearted. She's very fun too," said student Benito Morales.

Walking the halls of her school, Mrs. Colvin is always surrounded by a flock of children.

"That glow of learning, that desire to want to do and the love, it's just pure, unadulterated love that you get from them," she said.

On Friday a legacy closed out for Mrs. Colvin, giving her last goodbyes to students and staff alike.

But of course she's not going out alone. This song is a duet. So the couple is retiring together.

"Here's the good news," Mrs. Colvin said. "I actually like him, I like being around him."

They have plans for mission work, travel and learning to slow down.

"I want to gather a bit of peace back about what I have accomplished," Mr. Colvin said.

Finding their place together, in the next verse.