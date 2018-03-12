Consumer Reports Tests Carpet Cleaners

You should see the mess Consumer Reports just made to test some carpet cleaners! See if these machines stand up to the tests and earn a Consumer Reports recommendation. (Published 3 hours ago)

Think you’ve got dirty carpets? You should see the mess Consumer Reports just made to test three popular carpet cleaning machines to see if they stand up to the tests and earn a Consumer Reports recommendation.

Consumer Reports testers don’t mess around when it comes to testing these carpet cleaning machines.

They used a Georgia red clay so they could see how well these machines are at removing embedded dirt from the carpet itself.

Testers prep the samples with a measured amount of the red clay soil and wet it with water. The samples are left to dry overnight. Then, testers clean up any loose granules with a regular vacuum.

Raw: Southwest Passengers Jump From Wing After Landing

Passengers on board a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight used escape slides to evacuate the plane after smoke filled the aircraft's cabin. Warning: This video contains strong language. (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

Then the machines are put to work! Each carpet sample gets a total of eight passes, two wet, followed by two dry then that cycle is repeated one more time.

The residual ground in dirt is measured before and after cleaning.

Testers found some big differences.

At home you can run it over your carpets as many times as you like and it’s not a big deal but in terms of understanding how well a machine is working, Consumer Reports have very controlled tests so that they can see if a machine is doing its job.

Testers also factored in how well each machine dried the carpet samples. Consumer Reports tests for drying performance in carpet cleaners because you don’t want a wet carpet left for potential mildew or mold growth.

So while the most expensive $470 Bissell Big Green Machine delivered excellent cleaning performance - it’s drying, convenience and noise levels pushed it lower in the ratings.

In the end the Consumer Reports recommendation went to the $260 Bissell Pro-Heat 2X Lift Off Pet Carpet Cleaner.