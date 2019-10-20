Concert in Fort Worth to Honor Gospel Legends

The Legends of Gospel concert at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is just a week away. On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m., the Black Musicians Association of Tarrant County will honor legendary musicians of North Texas.

Every other year, the organization spotlights their contributions to church music over the course of their long careers.

“We just felt that this was a good opportunity for us to let them know that what they do makes a difference and what they do is appreciated, and that what they do is invaluable,” said Troy Edmon, president of the Black Musicians Association of Tarrant County.

In addition to honoring the music legends, scholarships will be awarded to students pursing degrees in music education.

“You know there are so many talents that have been lost because they could not polish, so a scholarship is needed. And even if you have money you need more money,” said Legends of Gospel honoree Jewell Kelly. “I have seen so many gifted young people whose craft kind of fell on the sideline because they could not go to school.”

This year the Living Legends are: Jewel Kelly, Rebecca Mack-Wilson, Jerry Perry, and the Rev. Joe A. Foster. Legends who will be honored posthumously are: Avis Michelle Fisher, Verta McEwing, Richard Hawkins and Sammy Simmington.

Featured artist include Rev. Lawrence Thomison and Andrea Wallace.

A portion of ticket proceeds for the Legends of Gospel concert, as well as donations from sponsorships go to music education scholarships.

Click here for more information.