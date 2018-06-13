Clear Signs of Improvements in Fort Worth's 'Urban Villages'

The city of Fort Worth is slowly becoming more urban. That's thanks in large part to the 16 "Urban Villages" going up in the city.

Fort Worth is billing the villages as a "city within a city."

That includes the "Six Points" development along Race St. just north of downtown. The urban village is located at the intersection of Race, Riverside and Belknap streets.

People are really starting to see massive improvements in the area, which include large, upscale apartments.

"The Scenic at River East" development has been open for business a little more than a year now. It's where 276 apartments and 23 townhomes overlook the Trinity River downtown.

Another complex, by the same developer, is under construction in the core of the "Six Points" urban village: "The Union at River East," sits right on Race St.



Happening around that development is about $5.6 million in improvements in traffic flow, sidewalks and landscaping.

“We just want to do a redevelopment where people feel great and comfortable to come over here, where they can go shopping on Race St., have dinner, have a peaceful setting to live,” said Kimberly Nowell, community manager of both properties.

The "Union at River East" is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

For more on all of Fort Worth's urban villages, click here.

