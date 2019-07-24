Bodycam Video Shows Fort Worth Officers Under Fire

Bodycam video released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows officers approaching the third-floor apartment where a man was shooting at officers in the parking lot and through the apartment's front door. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Bodycam video released by the Fort Worth Police Department Wednesday shows police officers under fire as they respond to a call about an armed man holding several people, including children, hostage.

Officers arriving at the Broadmoor Apartments July 18 found themselves under fire in the parking lot. Officers soon made their way up to a third-floor apartment where they tried to get a man inside, later identified by police as 19-year-old Markeyvion Devonte Cannon, to surrender.

Instead, several shots are fired through the door including one that hit a ballistic shield held by one of the officers.

The video also shows officers in the parking lot pinned down and taking cover behind vehicles and inside an armored SWAT transport.

What's not in the video is the moment officers realized they couldn't return fire because Cannon was using a child as a human shield.

"Because the suspect was using a child as a shield officers could not return fire at that time and they backed away," said interim Chief of Police Ed Kraus last week.

With more gunfire directed at officers outside, SWAT officers were forced to enter the residence to attempt to bring the incident to an end.

"They breached the door and encountered the suspect still holding a weapon in close proximity to the children -- at least one shot was fired by our SWAT officers and the suspect was hit," Kraus said.

Cannon, who was hit in the head, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

None of the hostages or police were injured, police said.