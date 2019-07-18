Suspect in Custody After Active Shooter Call in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect in Custody After Active Shooter Call in Fort Worth

Published 2 hours ago

    Person in Possible Hostage Situation in Custody

    One person is in custody after a report of an active shooter with possible hostages in Fort Worth near Western Hills.

    According to police, a woman called 911 and whispered to dispatchers that there was a man with a gun inside a residence on the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive and that there were possibly three people being held hostage.

    Dozens of officers, including SWAT, were seen surrounding a building in the apartment complex.

    The sound of gunshots were reported by police in the area.

    None of the hostages or police have been injured, police said in a tweet.

    One person, who appeared to have a head wound, was carried out of an apartment and placed on a gurney and then into an ambulance. That person's condition is not known.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

