Suspect in Custody After Active Shooter Call in Fort Worth

One person is in custody after a report of an active shooter with possible hostages in Fort Worth near Western Hills.

According to police, a woman called 911 and whispered to dispatchers that there was a man with a gun inside a residence on the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive and that there were possibly three people being held hostage.

Dozens of officers, including SWAT, were seen surrounding a building in the apartment complex.

The sound of gunshots were reported by police in the area.

None of the hostages or police have been injured, police said in a tweet.

One person, who appeared to have a head wound, was carried out of an apartment and placed on a gurney and then into an ambulance. That person's condition is not known.

