Birthday Shopping Spree Benefits Kids of Fallen Heroes

The Soldier's Child Foundation went shopping Friday, buying birthday gifts for the children of military service members killed in action.

A group of North Texans took a shopping trip Friday, buying birthday presents for a very special group of kids. The children are going through some unimaginably tough times.

Like many folks this time of year, Cheryl Sommerfield is on a mission. She has a big shopping list. But the gifts she's looking for are not for her own family. Sommerfield is part of a group which went shopping at a Walmart in Lewisville, buying gifts for children of fallen heroes.

“The reason I'm doing this is there are families who need it, who've lost a mother or father,” she said. “And that just breaks my heart."

The Soldier's Child Foundation has purchased birthday gifts for thousands of children in the United States since forming a decade ago. Founder Daryl Mackin started the non-profit in his native Tennessee, -- inspired, when his neighbor's son was killed in Iraq.

White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

“A lot of them associate the gift with their fallen parent,” said Mackin. “It really sounds crazy, but I really believe what we're doing is changing the life of a child."

Many of those who purchased birthday gifts work at Owens & Minor, a Flower Mound-based distribution center. They will gather again Saturday to wrap the gifts, and send them off to children.

There is another reason why Cheryl Sommerfield took part. She wears a pin on her chest which reads “Army parent.” Her son is currently serving.

“He's already had PTSD,” she said. “Well, there's a reason for that."

Service comes with sacrifice. Sommerfield hopes she can give comfort -- to children of those who made the ultimate one.

“We all need to help them out, I think,” she said.

FDA Announces Crackdown on Cigarettes