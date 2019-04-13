Multiple Tornadoes Reported in Robertson County Near Franklin - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Multiple Tornadoes Reported in Robertson County Near Franklin

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Trees Stripped, Toppled After Reported Tornado Near Franklin

    Storm Chaser Keith Minor shared this video of tornado damage near Franklin with NBC 5. Minor reported multiple rain-wrapped tornadoes along U.S. Highway 79 that, even thogh he was within one quarter-mile of them, were not visible. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    At least one tornado is believed to have caused significant damage as a strong line of storms moved through Robertson County in Central Texas Saturday morning.

    Storms spotters reported significant damage near downtown Franklin, about 50 miles southeast of Waco, where a tornado is believed to have touched down.

    Photos and videos posted on social media show trees stripped and unearthed along U.S. Highway 79 between Hearne and Marquez.

    Three reports of tornadoes were received, though it's not yet clear if there were three separate tornadoes or if there was one long-track tornado. Additioanlly, the NWS has not yet confirmed a rating for the tornado.

    NBC 5 has a crew on the way and will update this story with more information as soon as it's confirmed.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

