Arrest Made in Garland Murder Investigation
Arrest Made in Garland Murder Investigation

Published 53 minutes ago

    Arrest Made in Garland Murder Investigation
    Garland Police Dept.
    Frederick Kirk, 23, charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Son Kim Nguyen.

    Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Garland.

    Frederick Kirk, 23, was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting of Son Kim Nguyen on Oct. 1.

    Nguyen's body was found inside a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of east Interstate 30.

    Investigators said they believe Nguyen was shot sometime the night before his body was found.

    Kirk is currently in the Garland jail charged with capital murder, he's being held without bond and it isn't clear whether he has an attorney.

