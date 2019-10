Garland police say a man was found dead inside a car at an apartment complex, and they are investigating the death as a murder.

The man was discovered around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of east Interstate 30.

Investigators said they believe the man was shot sometime late Monday night.

At this point, no suspect has been identified. Garland police say if you know anything about this shooting, to give them a call.

