Armed Civilian Stops Man Accused of Murder, Assault, and Arson

Grand Prairie police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and tried to burn her house down before assaulting another woman. Police credit a concealed handgun license holder with ending the man's violent spree. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

One man's violent crime spree ended Friday morning when an armed civilian held him at gunpoint until police could arrive to make an arrest.

Bill Nguyen, 47, is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Chi Pham, and setting her home in the 2900 block of Hastings on fire before driving to a nearby nail salon and assaulting another woman.



Grand Prairie police said the good Samaritan intervened and stopped Nguyen's violent episode in the 5100 block of Magna Carta.



"He held the suspect at gunpoint while this individual had a gun himself. Had he not been there, there is no telling what could have happened. We are in his debt and very grateful for him taking action when he did," said Assistant Chief Daniel Scesney.

Police said Nguyen and Pham had recently ended their romantic relationship. The two had worked together at the salon in the past.



After leaving Pham's home in the 2900 block of Hasting Nguyen allegedly drove about a mile to the 5100 block of Magna Carta.

Police said he went inside the salon and pistol-whipped a woman before trying to burn the building down. Investigators said he specifically targeted both victims.

Pham was a single mother with two children. She was also raising her sister's three kids after their mother died from cancer.

"She's a very good person, hard working woman. I just can't believe this is happening to her," said Lon Vo, Pham's friend. "When I called I just heard the kids crying in the background. It's just devastating."



Nguyen has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and arson.

Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are now investigating.

Pham's children are staying with her mother.