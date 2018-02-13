Arlington Mayor Declares Support for High-Speed Rail

In a significant boost to a proposed high-speed rail line between Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington's mayor said Tuesday that the city is committed to participating and expressed interest in a stop in his city.

But he added voters will make the ultimate decision.

In a statement, Mayor Jeff Williams stopped short of committing the city to joining a regional transportation authority – Trinity Metro in Fort Worth or Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

"Once it becomes clear high-speed rail is definitely going to happen, the city council will call for an election," Williams said. "The city council commits to being a founding member of a local government corporation formed to complete high-speed rail service in North Texas."

Williams noted that four months ago a citizen's advisory committee recommended that Arlington participate in high-speed rail.

"We have talked with Arlington previously and are open to further discussion about future transit options," Trinity Metro spokeswoman Laura Hanna texted.

Asked to elaborate about the timeline, she said, "I would definitely say they (the talks) are ongoing."

Arlington, the third-largest city in North Texas, has been criticized for its lack of mass transit. Voters have turned down public transportation funding three times.

But just last month Arlington started a program that offers shared rides in a six-seat van for a $3 fee in a limited geographic area.

Fort Worth's Transportation Authority recently changed names to Trinity Metro with a goal of getting more cities to join.