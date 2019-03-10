American Airlines says it "will closely monitor" the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from the country's capital Sunday, killed all 157 people on board.

The Fort Worth-based airline said it sent condolences to the families and friends of those who were on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

The airline said it follows investigations into all aircraft accidents, and would continue to make safety its first priority for customers and team members.

Read the full statement from American Airlines below.

"American Airlines extends our condolences to the families and friends of those on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302. At this time there are no facts on the cause of the accident other than news reports. Our Flight, Flight Service, Tech Ops and Safety teams, along with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) and Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will closely monitor the investigation in Ethiopia, which is our standard protocol for any aircraft accident. American continues to collaborate with the FAA and other regulatory authorities, as the safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority. We have full confidence in the aircraft and our crew members, who are the best and most experienced in the industry."