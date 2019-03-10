American Airlines 'Will Closely Monitor' Investigation Into Ethiopia Plane Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

American Airlines 'Will Closely Monitor' Investigation Into Ethiopia Plane Crash

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed Sunday near Addis Ababa

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    American Airlines 'Will Closely Monitor' Investigation Into Ethiopia Plane Crash
    picture alliance via Getty Image
    An American Airlines jet takes off from the Frankfurt Airport.

    American Airlines says it "will closely monitor" the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from the country's capital Sunday, killed all 157 people on board.

    The Fort Worth-based airline said it sent condolences to the families and friends of those who were on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

    The airline said it follows investigations into all aircraft accidents, and would continue to make safety its first priority for customers and team members.

    Read the full statement from American Airlines below.

    Int'l Women's Day Demonstrations, Celebrations Worldwide

    International Women's Day Sparks Demonstrations, Celebrations Across Globe
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

    "American Airlines extends our condolences to the families and friends of those on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302. At this time there are no facts on the cause of the accident other than news reports. Our Flight, Flight Service, Tech Ops and Safety teams, along with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) and Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will closely monitor the investigation in Ethiopia, which is our standard protocol for any aircraft accident. American continues to collaborate with the FAA and other regulatory authorities, as the safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority. We have full confidence in the aircraft and our crew members, who are the best and most experienced in the industry."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices