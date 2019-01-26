African-American Academic Bowl Inspires Excellence - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: Inside High School Sports
logo_dfw_2x

African-American Academic Bowl Inspires Excellence

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Buck ‘Em: Bull Riding With Aaron Pass
    NBC 5 News
    Around 130 sixth though eighth grade students from across North Texas gathered to compete in a battle of brain power Saturday at UT-Dallas for the 10th annual African-American Male Academic Bowl.

    The University of Texas at Dallas hosted some of the brightest young minds in North Texas Saturday for the 10th annual African-American Male Academic Bowl.

    Around 130 sixth through eighth grade students from across North Texas gathered to compete in a battle of brain power with concentrations on history, math and engineering.

    "I'm just glad that people are actually showing that they are proud to be smart," 11-year-old Javon Odum said. "This competition is a big to me. It's reflecting on what I've learned from the past."

    Founder David Robinson, Jr. said the event began to help curb a disturbing trend in some African-American communities.

    Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

    [NATL] Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

    A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

    "The numbers are staggering as far as not staying in school," Robinson said.

    Robinson said the event has grown larger than he ever imagined and has become a true celebration of excellence.

    "We hear stories of schools that actually have waiting lists for teams of boys to compete," Robinson said.

    Volunteers come from several fields of work in the community, willing to give the weekend to help inspire the next generation.

    "It's heartwarming. It's refreshing and it's encouraging," Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder said. "These young men are striving to be the best they can be and those are the leaders of tomorrow."

    The winners not only get the adoration of their peers, but also laptop computers to help advance their education.

    Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Head to New Home

    [NATL] Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Head to New Home

    Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers helped orchestrate the move of orphaned bear cubs into new homes. They used sleds to move the black bear cubs, ranging in weight from 110 to 160 pounds, through snow and steep terrain.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices