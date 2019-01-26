African-American Academic Bowl Inspires Excellence

Around 130 sixth though eighth grade students from across North Texas gathered to compete in a battle of brain power Saturday at UT-Dallas for the 10th annual African-American Male Academic Bowl.

Around 130 sixth through eighth grade students from across North Texas gathered to compete in a battle of brain power with concentrations on history, math and engineering.

"I'm just glad that people are actually showing that they are proud to be smart," 11-year-old Javon Odum said. "This competition is a big to me. It's reflecting on what I've learned from the past."

Founder David Robinson, Jr. said the event began to help curb a disturbing trend in some African-American communities.

"The numbers are staggering as far as not staying in school," Robinson said.

Robinson said the event has grown larger than he ever imagined and has become a true celebration of excellence.

"We hear stories of schools that actually have waiting lists for teams of boys to compete," Robinson said.

Volunteers come from several fields of work in the community, willing to give the weekend to help inspire the next generation.

"It's heartwarming. It's refreshing and it's encouraging," Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder said. "These young men are striving to be the best they can be and those are the leaders of tomorrow."

The winners not only get the adoration of their peers, but also laptop computers to help advance their education.

