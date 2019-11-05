The man arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in Greenville Oct. 26 was released from jail Tuesday, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, Oct. 28, charged him with capital murder of multiple persons and held him on $1 million bond.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office released Gonzales and requested the Hunt County District Attorney's Office take no action against him, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said.

In a statement, Meeks said the information in the initial probable cause arrest warrant contained credible information and statements given to law enforcement. However, in the days since, the sheriff's office said it has experienced a lack of cooperation from witnesses and discovered exculpatory evidence.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 26 at an off-campus party at the Party Venue in Greenville. Two people were killed and 12 others injured -- six by gunfire.

Meeks said on Oct. 28 that Gonzales admitted to attending the party, but did not admit to carrying out the shooting.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Gonzales the morning of Oct. 28 when he reported to work as a mechanic at a local auto dealer.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office asked anyone who was at the Party Venue Oct. 26 or has information in relation to the shooting to contact them at 903-408-6800. If a caller wishes to stay anonymous, they can call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.