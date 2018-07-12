What to Know Texans are paying nearly a quarter less than the national average, which is $2.88 per gallon.

More than half the gas stations across the country are charging $2.76 per gallon.

Visit AAA's website for more information.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is currently $2.66, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is about a penny more than last year, but 61 cents higher compared to this day last year (7/12).

Of the metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in Midland are paying the most, approximately $3.12 per gallon. San Antonio drivers are paying the least, approximately $2.53 per gallon.

Drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth are seeing prices that closely reflect the state average.

After "a record Independence Day travel period... demand for gasoline this summer remains very strong," driving prices up, according to AAA.

“As Texans get into the swing of summertime travel, gas prices in most cities across the state are going up slightly due to increased demand,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson.

