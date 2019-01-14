A Week of Extreme Temperatures: 50 Degree Drop

This will be a week of temperature extremes!

Sunday the high only reached 41, Monday will not be much warmer with a high of 45 degrees.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Temperatures will gradually warm this week. The normal high for this time of year is 56. We will exceed that value on Wednesday with a high of 66. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 73.

A strong cold front will move through North Texas Friday night. Temperatures will turn sharply colder Saturday. The low Saturday morning will be 34 degrees.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Cold air will settle in all weekend. Sunday and Monday morning expect hard freezes. Just to show you how dramatic these changes are I’ve compared highs and lows.

Photo credit: NBC 5

North Texas will experience a 50 degrees temperature drop between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. That is what some would call, typical Texas Weather!