A Week of Extreme Temperatures: 50 Degree Drop - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

A Week of Extreme Temperatures: 50 Degree Drop

By Samantha Davies

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    This will be a week of temperature extremes!

     

    Sunday the high only reached 41, Monday will not be much warmer with a high of 45 degrees.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    Temperatures will gradually warm this week. The normal high for this time of year is 56. We will exceed that value on Wednesday with a high of 66. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 73.

    A strong cold front will move through North Texas Friday night. Temperatures will turn sharply colder Saturday. The low Saturday morning will be 34 degrees.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    Cold air will settle in all weekend. Sunday and Monday morning expect hard freezes. Just to show you how dramatic these changes are I’ve compared highs and lows.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    North Texas will experience a 50 degrees temperature drop between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. That is what some would call, typical Texas Weather!

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices