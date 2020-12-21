$900 Billion Stimulus Offers Relief for Airlines, Restaurants

The $900 billion dollar stimulus package, which is expected to be passed by Congress and would still need President Trump’s signature, is set to clear the way for thousands of DFW airline workers furloughed in October to get their jobs back in days to come.

“I’m stoked, I’m very excited and hopefully we will be back in the air soon,” said furloughed American Airlines Flight Attendant Elise Arrietta.

In October, American Airlines furloughed 8,000 flight attendants, amid thousands of cuts. In an email Monday to employees, the airline expressed optimism they would soon be re-hired. CEO Doug Parker said on social media that once signed into law, furloughed American Airlines employees would receive pay and benefits retroactive to Dec. 1.

“A peace has sort of started to wash over me that maybe I start to go back to doing what I love,” said furloughed American Airlines Flight Attendant Leset Galvan.

In addition to billions in relief for the airlines, the stimulus package also offers new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. The funding is especially critical for DFW restaurants who have been hard hit by the pandemic and are now doing their best to stay profitable during the recent surge in cases.

“It makes a world of difference because our goal has been to keep our staff and their hours,” said Larisa Ruiz, Office Manager at Bugatti Ristorante in Dallas.

Ruiz says they have kept all of their staff through the whole pandemic and they hope this most recent round of government assistance will bridge the time until enough Americans are vaccinated.