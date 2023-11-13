Watch: 8th grader captures moment plane crashes in McKinney, runs for safety

A plane made an emergency landing at Aero Country Airport in McKinney over the weekend and collided with a car driving by after running off the runway and through a fence.

Everyone involved, including the pilot and passenger, survived, but the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one was seriously hurt, nor was a witness who ran for safety when he saw what was happening.

"All I was thinking was just, 'I need to run away from this,' and I just immediately stopped filming, and I just started running backward towards the golf course," said Carson Raper, a 13-year-old eighth grader who lives nearby.

Raper enjoys filming anything dealing with transportation, and when he's not getting video of trains, he'll ride his bike to the outside of the Aero Country Airport to get footage of planes taking off and landing.

On Saturday, just before 12:30 p.m., the middle school student said he was recording when he noticed a plane trying to land.

"The first video was its first attempt of landing, and it just had to go around. It was going way too fast, and so on its second attempt at landing, which was the crash, it overran the runway smashed through the fence, and skipped across the road, and then a car hit it," described Raper.

He was standing on the sidewalk next to his bike and was recording when the single-engine Lancair IV-P plowed through the fence toward him. The video shows him stopping the video to run.

“I was expecting it to slow down, but it just kept getting closer, and it wasn't slowing down," explained Raper, who said he saw the plane also veering to the right.

"I just so happened to be at the right place at the right time. To see that plane crash while I was filming," said the 8th grader.

The 13-year-old said his family was in disbelief about what he witnessed and captured on his phone.

"It was kind of one of those moments where he like buried the lead when I came home," said his mother, Margie Raper. She said what happened came up later.

His mom, who happens to be a high school journalism teacher, said she was proud of her son for documenting the event, but when she saw a video from another witness and could see Carson running for safety, that's when it hit her.

"You can see a little Carson running in the background. It really made it hit home like how close to danger he really was," said Margie Raper. "Just panic as a parent reaction. Probably a little bit of hyperventilating just simply the fact that like he witnessed what like Nope, you didn't you witnessed what?"

The 8th grader said that everyone involved was terrified and shocked.

“I saw the pilot and the co-pilot. They just dragged themselves out of the plane, and I also saw the person. I can't exactly remember how many people were in the car, but I just remember the people in the car getting out and just being on the ground," said Raper.

The teenage boy also thought about what could have happened if the plane and car hadn't collided.

"I wouldn't be here, like that plane would have just plowed straight through it would have gone on the sidewalk. It would have gone on the golf course," said Raper.

The young photojournalist said this experience won't stop him from documenting planes, trains, and boats, but it does make him think about where he sets up to record video.

"I'll keep in mind that stuff like that can happen, and I'll probably just try and do stuff at a different angle," said Raper.

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

The plane is registered to Ojos Aviation LLC, based in Midland, where the aircraft took off.