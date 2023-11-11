Small plane crashes into car during emergency landing in McKinney, 1 injured

A small airplane crashed into a fence and hit a car at Aero Country Airport when it failed to reach the runway during an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 250 block of Aero Country Road in McKinney.

As per the McKinney Fire Department and the FAA, a pilot flying a single-engine Lancair IV-P was unable to stop at the end of the runway. As a result, the plane crashed through a fence and onto Eastbound Virginia Parkway, colliding with a car passing by.

McKinney Fire said its emergency crews arrived at the scene and evaluated three people: the plane's occupants and the car's driver. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

Drivers can expect the roadway to be closed for hours and are told to avoid the area until further notice.