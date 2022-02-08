6th Person Dies Mass Shooting Targeting Family in Navarro County

A sixth person has died after a man targeted members of his own family in a mass shooting at two Navarro County homes last weekend.

Corsicana police said 20-year-old Xavier Milazzo, one of the suspected gunman's sons, died at about 10 p.m. Monday after life support was disconnected at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Xavier was one of three people to initially survive an attack last Friday night where police said his father, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo, shot seven members of his family at two different homes before killing himself as police closed in.

Corsicana police received a call Friday night that a man had killed his family at a home on the 2900 block of W. 2nd Avenue. Inside police found the bodies of 61-year-old Connie Mimms, Kevin Milazzo's mother, and her husband, 68-year-old William Mimms. Two other people found inside the home had also been shot and were hospitalized in critical condition; one of those is assumed to have been Xavier.

Later that night deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff's Department found 21-year-old Joshua Milazzo, also Kevin's son, and a child, identified as 4-year-old Hunter Freeman, both fatally shot inside a home in Frost. Deputies also found an adult woman in the home who had been shot multiple times but was alive.

All of the survivors were transported to hospitals in the Metroplex.

Meanwhile, police tracked the GPS location of Kevin Milazzo's vehicle and once located asked the monitoring service to disable the engine. Shortly after the vehicle came to a stop Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle and found Milazzo critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Navarro Regional Hospital where he later died.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The conditions of the remaining two survivors and their identities have not been released. A motive for the slayings has not yet been revealed by investigators.

Funeral arrangements for the family have not yet been made public.