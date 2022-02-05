5 Dead, 3 Injured in Navarro County Quadruple Murder-Suicide

Five people are dead and three others are injured and in unknown conditions, after a man shot several members of his family before killing himself overnight Friday, police say.

According to a statement from Corsicana police, officers received a 911 call at about midnight Saturday that a man killed his family. The man was identified to police but his name has not yet been released publicly.

Officers arrived a short time later at a home on the 2900 block of W. 2nd Avenue and found an adult man and woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds and two others injured. The survivors were taken by air ambulance to an unnamed Dallas hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff's Department were sent to a different home, in Frost, where they found an adult male and a child who had both been fatally shot. Deputies also found an adult woman with multiple gunshot wounds who was also transported to an unnamed Dallas hospital.

The conditions of the three survivors are not immediately known. Further information about the genders or ages of the victims, including the child, has also not yet been released.

Corsicana police said detectives were able to identify and track the suspected gunman by the GPS navigation system in his vehicle.

Corsicana police and SWAT were joined by deputies from the Navarro County Sheriff`s Department who tracked the man to a location along Farm-to-Market Road 1129, just south of Roane Road. Police said they asked the vehicle's monitoring service to remotely turn off the vehicle's engine and it soon came to a stop.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

As Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle they found the driver critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

First aid was administered at the scene and the man was taken to Navarro Regional Hospital where he later died.

Because the shootings are still under investigation and because relatives are still being notified, no names or identifying information have been publicly released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.