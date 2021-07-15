6-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Mesquite Pool, Police Say

A 6-year-old died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday at a Mesquite pool, police said.

At around 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a possible drowning call in the 600 block of East Kearney Street. Upon arrival, officers found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive and laying on the side of the pool, police said.

After life-saving efforts were immediately initiated by officers then by paramedics, the 6-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The death of the unnamed child comes after a 5-year-old drowned in a Fort Worth pool Tuesday and another 5-year-old drowned in Mansfield Wednesday. Both of those drownings were ruled accidental.

Mesquite police did not say whether the drowning of the 6-year-old Wednesday was accidental.

Last Friday, a separate 6-year-old also died after he was found unresponsive in a Frisco HOA pool.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 37 children have died in water around the state this year from January 1 to July 1.

Cook Children's released new PSAs this summer, encouraging parents to always have a fully attentive adult designated to watch children in water who remains within arm’s reach.

“They don’t talk, they don’t drink, they don’t look at their phones. You have to have that person in charge of watching. That is your job for 10-15 minutes, then you pass it off,” said Cook Children’s trauma injury prevention coordinator Sharon Evans.

Other drowning prevention tips include creating barriers to the pool like a four-sided fence and making sure everyone wears life jackets when boating or at the lake.

You can read more pool safety tips here from Children's Health.