6-Year-Old Dies After Drowning in Frisco Pool Thursday, No Foul Play Suspected: Police

A 6-year-old died Friday morning after he was found unresponsive in a Frisco HOA pool Thursday, Frisco police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a drowning in the 5100 block of Beacon Hill Drive. Before officers arrived, lifeguards had pulled the child from the water and had begun life-saving efforts, police said.

The child was transported to a local area hospital before being transferred to Children's Hospital in Dallas.

After remaining hospitalized overnight, the 6-year-old died Friday morning, police said.

Police said based on an initial investigation, there is no foul play suspected. Police did not file any criminal charges.

The Frisco Police Department also said it would not be releasing the identities of the child or the parents "out of respect for the family's privacy."

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 37 children have died in water around the state this year from January 1 to July 1.

