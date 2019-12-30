5 People in Custody After Two High-Speed Chases in Dallas County

Five people are in custody after two high-speed chases in Dallas County late Sunday and early Monday morning.

Three people are in custody after leading Dallas County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

It all started just before 11 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car on the Interstate 20 service road west of Polk Street. The driver refused to stop and the chase reached speeds of more than 120 mph.

The chase ended about 25 minutes later, after the driver crashed through a fence in the 1200 block of Cesar Chavez Blvd near downtown.

The driver and two passengers got out and ran, but were caught a short time later.

Another chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph. It started around 2:45 a.m. when two men in a stolen vehicle fired at Cedar Hill officers who attempted to pull them over.

Police say the chase ended when the driver wrecked the car in service road ditch along Interstate 20 and Mountain Creek Parkway.

The men attempted to run -- one was caught immediately, the second was caught just after 4 a.m.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies, Dallas police K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Grand Prairie police's drone team assisted.