police chase

5 People in Custody After Two High-Speed Chases in Dallas County

Two chases reached speeds of more than 100 mph

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Five people are in custody after two high-speed chases in Dallas County late Sunday and early Monday morning.

Three people are in custody after leading Dallas County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

It all started just before 11 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car on the Interstate 20 service road west of Polk Street. The driver refused to stop and the chase reached speeds of more than 120 mph.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

White Settlement 3 hours ago

Daughter of Deacon Shot and Killed During Church Service: ‘You Just Wonder Why?’

White Settlement 11 hours ago

Shooting Reinforces Need for Armed Security at Houses of Worship, Former FBI Agent Says

The chase ended about 25 minutes later, after the driver crashed through a fence in the 1200 block of Cesar Chavez Blvd near downtown.

The driver and two passengers got out and ran, but were caught a short time later.

Another chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph. It started around 2:45 a.m. when two men in a stolen vehicle fired at Cedar Hill officers who attempted to pull them over.

Police say the chase ended when the driver wrecked the car in service road ditch along Interstate 20 and Mountain Creek Parkway.

The men attempted to run -- one was caught immediately, the second was caught just after 4 a.m.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies, Dallas police K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Grand Prairie police's drone team assisted.

This article tagged under:

police chaseDallas CountyCedar Hill
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us