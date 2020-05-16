5 Face Capital Murder Charges After Deadly Dallas Shooting

Five people were arrested and charged with capital murder Saturday in connection to a shooting in Pleasant Grove that left two dead, Dallas police say.

The shooting happened Friday at about 6:27 p.m. in the 9100 block of Bruton Road in Dallas, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two people, 17-year-old Jason Baez and 21-year-old Cristian Marmolejo, dead in a parking lot "from apparent gunshot wounds," according to Dallas police.

Saturday, police said they arrested 21-year-old Christopher Avila, 18-year-old Dunia Figueroa, 20-year-old Jose Garcia, 19-year-old Laysha Garcia and 20-year-old Luis Gonzalez-Muniz in connection to the deadly shooting.

All five were arrested, booked into jail and charged with capital murder, according to Dallas police.

Dallas police said their bonds would be set by a magistrate.