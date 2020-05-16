Dallas Police

5 Face Capital Murder Charges After Deadly Dallas Shooting

Two people were found dead in a Pleasant Grove parking lot Friday night, police say

Five people were arrested Saturday in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas Saturday, police say. Clockwise from top left: Luis Gonzalez, Jose Garcia, Laysha Garcia, Dunia Figueroa and Christopher Avila.
Dallas Police Department

Five people were arrested Saturday in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas Saturday, police say. Clockwise from top left: Luis Gonzalez, Jose Garcia, Laysha Garcia, Dunia Figueroa and Christopher Avila.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Five people were arrested and charged with capital murder Saturday in connection to a shooting in Pleasant Grove that left two dead, Dallas police say.

The shooting happened Friday at about 6:27 p.m. in the 9100 block of Bruton Road in Dallas, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two people, 17-year-old Jason Baez and 21-year-old Cristian Marmolejo, dead in a parking lot "from apparent gunshot wounds," according to Dallas police.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 15

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Saturday, police said they arrested 21-year-old Christopher Avila, 18-year-old Dunia Figueroa, 20-year-old Jose Garcia, 19-year-old Laysha Garcia and 20-year-old Luis Gonzalez-Muniz in connection to the deadly shooting.

All five were arrested, booked into jail and charged with capital murder, according to Dallas police.

Dallas police said their bonds would be set by a magistrate.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallaspleasant grove
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us