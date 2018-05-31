Four children from North Texas have made it to Thursday's finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Forty-one spellers advanced to the finals Thursday out of a field of 516 — by far the largest in the 93-year history of the competition. By Thursday afternoon, that number had been trimmed to 16 for the prime time broadcast. Of those 16 remaining, four are from North Texas.
The four North Texas finalists competing Thursday night are Naysa Modi, Rohan Raja, Karthik Nemmani and Abihijay Kodali. Dallas' Sohum Sukhatankar made the cut to 41 Thursday, but lost his chance at the final 16 when he misspellled "ligniperdous" in the 6th Round.
The spellers advanced to Thursday's final rounds by not only spelling two words correctly on stage during Rounds 2 and 3, but by scoring enough points in written spelling and vocabulary tests to advance to the finals.
The group kicked off Part 1 of the finals Thursday morning; Part 2 will conclude Thursday night on ESPN.
Learn more about the finalists and other competitors from North Texas below.
Modi, age 12, is in 7th grade at Reynolds Middle School in Frisco. She is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. This is Modi's fourth trip to the National Spelling Bee after tying for 50th in 2015, 46th in 2016 and 7th in 2017.
Raja, age 12, is in the 6th grade at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Irving, who is also his sponsor. This is Raja's first trip to the National Spelling Bee.
Nemmani, age 14, is in the 8th grade at Scoggins Middle School in McKinney, who is also his sponsor. This is Nemmani's first trip to the National Spelling Bee.
Kodali, age 11, is in 5th grade at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound. He is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. This is his first trip to the National Spelling Bee.
Sukhatankar, age 12, is in the 6th grade at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, who is also his sponsor. This is Sukhatankar's second trip to the National Spelling Bee -- in 2017 he tied for 23rd place. Sukhatankar dropped out of the 2018 Bee when he misspelled ligniperdous in the 6th round.
Other North Texas Spellers
Speller Number | Name | Sponsor | Proper Spelling | Attempted Spelling | Eliminated?
Round 2
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | triturate | triturate
456 | Sonika Harish | Marshall Durham Middle School, Lewisville | bdellium | bdellium
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | Liriope | Liriope
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | aver | aver
472 | Raj Papineni | Coppell Middle School East, Coppell | rhytidome | rhytidome
473 | Azin Aneez | Brighter Horizons Academy, Garland | biennium | biennium
474 | Nairit Sarkar | Mill Ridge Homeschool, Plano | millibars | millibars
476 | Hephzibah Sujoe | Texas Christian University | trabeculae | trabeculae
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | prodelision | prodelision
506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | amimia | amimia
512 | Theresa Tran | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano | decalcomania | decalcomania
519 | Eleanor Tallman | Shadow Ridge Middle School, Flower Mound | plenary | planery | E
Round 3
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | stabilizer | stabilizer
456 | Sonika Harish | Marshall Durham Middle School, Lewisville | transience | transience
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | probationary | probationary
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | Zumba | Zumba
472 | Raj Papineni | Coppell Middle School East, Coppell | financier | financier
473 | Azin Aneez | Brighter Horizons Academy, Garland | armarium | armarium
474 | Nairit Sarkar | Mill Ridge Homeschool, Plano | Warsaw | Warsaw
476 | Hephzibah Sujoe | Texas Christian University | calor | calore | E
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | chronicler | chronicler
506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | dramaturgy | dramaturgy
512 | Theresa Tran | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano | fleabane | fleabane
Round 4
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | cupreous | cupreous
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | succenturiate | succenturiate
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | elysian | elysian
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | dealated | dealated
506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | peirastic | peirastic
Round 5
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | pleonasm | pleonasm
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton| verrucous | verrucous
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | cervicorn | cervicorn
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | esclavage | esclavage
506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | cacuminal | cacuminal
Round 6
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | quica | quica
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | serena | serena
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | patola | patola
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | tapissier | tapissier
506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | Mark's School of Texas | ligniperdous | lignoperdous | E
Round 7
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | myrmecophagous | myrmecophagous
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | pelelith | pelelith
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | utilidor | utilidor
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | conchylium | conchylium
Round 8
447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | ascyphous | ascyphous
460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | plumetis | plumetis
471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | paucispiral | paucispiral
484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | millefleurs | millefleurs