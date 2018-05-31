4 North Texas Students Make National Spelling Bee Finals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
4 North Texas Students Make National Spelling Bee Finals

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    AP
    Shruthika Padhy, of Cherry Hill, N.J., approaches the microphone during the morning round of the finals of the 2016 National Spelling Bee, in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, May 26, 2016.

    Four children from North Texas have made it to Thursday's finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    Forty-one spellers advanced to the finals Thursday out of a field of 516 — by far the largest in the 93-year history of the competition. By Thursday afternoon, that number had been trimmed to 16 for the prime time broadcast. Of those 16 remaining, four are from North Texas.

    The four North Texas finalists competing Thursday night are Naysa Modi, Rohan Raja, Karthik Nemmani and Abihijay Kodali. Dallas' Sohum Sukhatankar made the cut to 41 Thursday, but lost his chance at the final 16 when he misspellled "ligniperdous" in the 6th Round.

    The spellers advanced to Thursday's final rounds by not only spelling two words correctly on stage during Rounds 2 and 3, but by scoring enough points in written spelling and vocabulary tests to advance to the finals.

    The group kicked off Part 1 of the finals Thursday morning; Part 2 will conclude Thursday night on ESPN.

    Learn more about the finalists and other competitors from North Texas below.

    Naysa Modi

    Modi, age 12, is in 7th grade at Reynolds Middle School in Frisco. She is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. This is Modi's fourth trip to the National Spelling Bee after tying for 50th in 2015, 46th in 2016 and 7th in 2017.

    Rohan Raja

    Raja, age 12, is in the 6th grade at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Irving, who is also his sponsor. This is Raja's first trip to the National Spelling Bee.

    Irving's Rohan Raja Makes First Apperance in National Spelling BeeIrving's Rohan Raja Makes First Apperance in National Spelling Bee

    Irving Dewitt Perry Middle School student Rohan Raja talks about making his first appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    (Published 41 minutes ago)

    Karthik Nemmani

    Nemmani, age 14, is in the 8th grade at Scoggins Middle School in McKinney, who is also his sponsor. This is Nemmani's first trip to the National Spelling Bee.

    Abhijay Kodali

    Kodali, age 11, is in 5th grade at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound. He is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. This is his first trip to the National Spelling Bee.

    Flower Mound's Abhijay Kodali Enjoys 1st Nat'l Spelling BeeFlower Mound's Abhijay Kodali Enjoys 1st Nat'l Spelling Bee

    Flower Mound's Abhijay Kodali says the food at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, his first, has been one of his favorite things about the experience. The fifth grader correctly spelled chronicler in the third round.

    (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

    Sohum Sukhatankar

    Sukhatankar, age 12, is in the 6th grade at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, who is also his sponsor. This is Sukhatankar's second trip to the National Spelling Bee -- in 2017 he tied for 23rd place. Sukhatankar dropped out of the 2018 Bee when he misspelled ligniperdous in the 6th round.

    Dallas' Sohum Sukhatankar Ready for Second Shot at National Spelling BeeDallas' Sohum Sukhatankar Ready for Second Shot at National Spelling Bee

    Sohum Suhatnkar, 12, of Dallas, is in the National Spelling Bee for the second time. He placed 23rd in 2017. He is currently a 6th grader at St. Mark's School of Texas. During the preliminary round Tuesday, Suhatnkar spelled "amimia" correctly and advanced to the next round.

    (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

    Other North Texas Spellers
    Speller Number | Name | Sponsor | Proper Spelling | Attempted Spelling | Eliminated?

    Round 2
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | triturate | triturate
    456 | Sonika Harish | Marshall Durham Middle School, Lewisville | bdellium | bdellium
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | Liriope | Liriope
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | aver | aver
    472 | Raj Papineni | Coppell Middle School East, Coppell | rhytidome | rhytidome
    473 | Azin Aneez | Brighter Horizons Academy, Garland | biennium | biennium
    474 | Nairit Sarkar | Mill Ridge Homeschool, Plano | millibars | millibars
    476 | Hephzibah Sujoe | Texas Christian University | trabeculae | trabeculae
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | prodelision | prodelision
    506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | amimia | amimia
    512 | Theresa Tran | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano | decalcomania | decalcomania
    519 | Eleanor Tallman | Shadow Ridge Middle School, Flower Mound | plenary | planery | E

    Garland's Azin Aneez Beats Nerves at 1st Nat'l Spelling BeeGarland's Azin Aneez Beats Nerves at 1st Nat'l Spelling Bee

    Garland's Azin Aneez says her nerves fade away when she starts spelling. The seventh grader at Brighter Horizons Academy correctly spelled armarium in the third round at her first Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

    Lewisville's Sonika Harish Living Out Dream in Spelling BeeLewisville's Sonika Harish Living Out Dream in Spelling Bee

    Lewisville's Sonika Harish says she's living out a dream by competing in the Scripps National Bee. The seventh grader from Marshall Durham Middle School correctly spelled transience in the third round.

    (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

    Round 3
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | stabilizer | stabilizer
    456 | Sonika Harish | Marshall Durham Middle School, Lewisville | transience | transience
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | probationary | probationary
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | Zumba | Zumba
    472 | Raj Papineni | Coppell Middle School East, Coppell | financier | financier
    473 | Azin Aneez | Brighter Horizons Academy, Garland | armarium | armarium
    474 | Nairit Sarkar | Mill Ridge Homeschool, Plano | Warsaw | Warsaw
    476 | Hephzibah Sujoe | Texas Christian University | calor | calore | E
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | chronicler | chronicler
    506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | dramaturgy | dramaturgy
    512 | Theresa Tran | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano | fleabane | fleabane

    Dallas' Nairit Sarkar Moves on in the National Spelling BeeDallas' Nairit Sarkar Moves on in the National Spelling Bee

    Dallas' Nairit Sarkar says getting used to the cameras was one of the biggest challenges in his first trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The eighth grader correctly spelled Warsaw in the third round.

    (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

    Round 4
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | cupreous | cupreous
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | succenturiate | succenturiate
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | elysian | elysian
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | dealated | dealated
    506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | peirastic | peirastic

    Fort Worth's Hephzibah Sujoe Advances in First National Spelling BeeFort Worth's Hephzibah Sujoe Advances in First National Spelling Bee

    Hephzibah Sujoe, of Fort Worth, advanced to the next round of the National Spelling Bee after spelling "trabeculae" correctly Tuesday. On her journey to the Bee, Hephzibah spelled tenebrism, tyrannous and slurvian correctly.

    (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

    Round 5
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | pleonasm | pleonasm
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton| verrucous | verrucous
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | cervicorn | cervicorn
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | esclavage | esclavage
    506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | cacuminal | cacuminal

    Round 6
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | quica | quica
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | serena | serena
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | patola | patola
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | tapissier | tapissier
    506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | Mark's School of Texas | ligniperdous | lignoperdous | E

    Round 7
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | myrmecophagous | myrmecophagous
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | pelelith | pelelith
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | utilidor | utilidor
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | conchylium | conchylium

    Round 8
    447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | ascyphous | ascyphous
    460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | plumetis | plumetis
    471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | paucispiral | paucispiral
    484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | millefleurs | millefleurs

      

