Shruthika Padhy, of Cherry Hill, N.J., approaches the microphone during the morning round of the finals of the 2016 National Spelling Bee, in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, May 26, 2016.

Four children from North Texas have made it to Thursday's finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Forty-one spellers advanced to the finals Thursday out of a field of 516 — by far the largest in the 93-year history of the competition. By Thursday afternoon, that number had been trimmed to 16 for the prime time broadcast. Of those 16 remaining, four are from North Texas.

The four North Texas finalists competing Thursday night are Naysa Modi, Rohan Raja, Karthik Nemmani and Abihijay Kodali. Dallas' Sohum Sukhatankar made the cut to 41 Thursday, but lost his chance at the final 16 when he misspellled "ligniperdous" in the 6th Round.

The spellers advanced to Thursday's final rounds by not only spelling two words correctly on stage during Rounds 2 and 3, but by scoring enough points in written spelling and vocabulary tests to advance to the finals.

The group kicked off Part 1 of the finals Thursday morning; Part 2 will conclude Thursday night on ESPN.

Learn more about the finalists and other competitors from North Texas below.

Naysa Modi

Modi, age 12, is in 7th grade at Reynolds Middle School in Frisco. She is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. This is Modi's fourth trip to the National Spelling Bee after tying for 50th in 2015, 46th in 2016 and 7th in 2017.

Rohan Raja

Raja, age 12, is in the 6th grade at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Irving, who is also his sponsor. This is Raja's first trip to the National Spelling Bee.

Irving's Rohan Raja Makes First Apperance in National Spelling Bee

Irving Dewitt Perry Middle School student Rohan Raja talks about making his first appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Karthik Nemmani

Nemmani, age 14, is in the 8th grade at Scoggins Middle School in McKinney, who is also his sponsor. This is Nemmani's first trip to the National Spelling Bee.

Abhijay Kodali

Kodali, age 11, is in 5th grade at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound. He is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. This is his first trip to the National Spelling Bee.

Flower Mound's Abhijay Kodali Enjoys 1st Nat'l Spelling Bee

Flower Mound's Abhijay Kodali says the food at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, his first, has been one of his favorite things about the experience. The fifth grader correctly spelled chronicler in the third round. (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

Sohum Sukhatankar

Sukhatankar, age 12, is in the 6th grade at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, who is also his sponsor. This is Sukhatankar's second trip to the National Spelling Bee -- in 2017 he tied for 23rd place. Sukhatankar dropped out of the 2018 Bee when he misspelled ligniperdous in the 6th round.



Dallas' Sohum Sukhatankar Ready for Second Shot at National Spelling Bee

Sohum Suhatnkar, 12, of Dallas, is in the National Spelling Bee for the second time. He placed 23rd in 2017. He is currently a 6th grader at St. Mark's School of Texas. During the preliminary round Tuesday, Suhatnkar spelled "amimia" correctly and advanced to the next round. (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

Other North Texas Spellers

Speller Number | Name | Sponsor | Proper Spelling | Attempted Spelling | Eliminated?

Round 2

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | triturate | triturate

456 | Sonika Harish | Marshall Durham Middle School, Lewisville | bdellium | bdellium

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | Liriope | Liriope

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | aver | aver

472 | Raj Papineni | Coppell Middle School East, Coppell | rhytidome | rhytidome

473 | Azin Aneez | Brighter Horizons Academy, Garland | biennium | biennium

474 | Nairit Sarkar | Mill Ridge Homeschool, Plano | millibars | millibars

476 | Hephzibah Sujoe | Texas Christian University | trabeculae | trabeculae

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | prodelision | prodelision

506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | amimia | amimia

512 | Theresa Tran | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano | decalcomania | decalcomania

519 | Eleanor Tallman | Shadow Ridge Middle School, Flower Mound | plenary | planery | E

Garland's Azin Aneez Beats Nerves at 1st Nat'l Spelling Bee

Garland's Azin Aneez says her nerves fade away when she starts spelling. The seventh grader at Brighter Horizons Academy correctly spelled armarium in the third round at her first Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

Lewisville's Sonika Harish Living Out Dream in Spelling Bee

Lewisville's Sonika Harish says she's living out a dream by competing in the Scripps National Bee. The seventh grader from Marshall Durham Middle School correctly spelled transience in the third round. (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

Round 3

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | stabilizer | stabilizer

456 | Sonika Harish | Marshall Durham Middle School, Lewisville | transience | transience

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | probationary | probationary

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | Zumba | Zumba

472 | Raj Papineni | Coppell Middle School East, Coppell | financier | financier

473 | Azin Aneez | Brighter Horizons Academy, Garland | armarium | armarium

474 | Nairit Sarkar | Mill Ridge Homeschool, Plano | Warsaw | Warsaw

476 | Hephzibah Sujoe | Texas Christian University | calor | calore | E

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | chronicler | chronicler

506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | dramaturgy | dramaturgy

512 | Theresa Tran | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano | fleabane | fleabane

Dallas' Nairit Sarkar Moves on in the National Spelling Bee

Dallas' Nairit Sarkar says getting used to the cameras was one of the biggest challenges in his first trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The eighth grader correctly spelled Warsaw in the third round. (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

Round 4

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | cupreous | cupreous

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | succenturiate | succenturiate

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | elysian | elysian

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | dealated | dealated

506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | peirastic | peirastic

Fort Worth's Hephzibah Sujoe Advances in First National Spelling Bee

Hephzibah Sujoe, of Fort Worth, advanced to the next round of the National Spelling Bee after spelling "trabeculae" correctly Tuesday. On her journey to the Bee, Hephzibah spelled tenebrism, tyrannous and slurvian correctly. (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

Round 5

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | pleonasm | pleonasm

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton| verrucous | verrucous

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | cervicorn | cervicorn

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | esclavage | esclavage

506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | St. Mark's School of Texas | cacuminal | cacuminal

Round 6

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | quica | quica

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | serena | serena

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | patola | patola

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission | tapissier | tapissier

506 | Sohum Sukhatankar | Mark's School of Texas | ligniperdous | lignoperdous | E

Round 7

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | myrmecophagous | myrmecophagous

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | pelelith | pelelith

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | utilidor | utilidor

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | conchylium | conchylium

Round 8

447 | Naysa Modi | Dallas Sports Commission | ascyphous | ascyphous

460 | Rohan Raja | Dewitt Perry Middle School, Carrollton | plumetis | plumetis

471 | Karthik Nemmani | Scoggins Middle School, McKinney | paucispiral | paucispiral

484 | Abhijay Kodali | Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas | millefleurs | millefleurs